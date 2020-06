June 29 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc :

* HERITAGE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH AIG PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP AND SAFECO

* HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS - TO OFFER AIG’S PCG AGENTS ABILITY TO TRANSITION UPPER MIDDLE MARKET PERSONAL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO SAFECO AND HERITAGE

* HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC - HERITAGE AND SAFECO WILL WORK TOGETHER TO SEAMLESSLY TRANSITION AIG CUSTOMERS AT RENEWAL