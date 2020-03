BRIEF-Herman Miller Issues Update On Managing The Business Through The Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

March 28 (Reuters) - Herman Miller Inc:

* HERMAN MILLER UPDATE ON MANAGING THE BUSINESS THROUGH THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC

* HERMAN MILLER INC SAYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY LOCATED NEAR BANGALORE, INDIA IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 14 UNDER A GOVERNMENT ORDER.

* HERMAN MILLER INC- HERMAN MILLER’S MANUFACTURING PLANT IN DONGGUAN, CHINA, IS NOW BACK UP AND RUNNING NEAR FULL CAPACITY

* HERMAN MILLER -IN UNITED KINGDOM, MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AT PORTAL MILL FACILITY IN MELKSHAM SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* HERMAN MILLER INC SAYS HAS TAKEN ACTIONS TO SAFEGUARD ITS CAPITAL POSITION

* HERMAN MILLER INC- COMPANY ANTICIPATES BRINGING BACK APPROXIMATELY AS MUCH AS 30% OF ITS MANUFACTURING EMPLOYEES BY NEXT MONDAY, MARCH 30

* HERMAN MILLER INC -TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SHARE REPURCHASE ACTIVITY AS PART OF MANAGING CASH FLOWS DURING THIS PERIOD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: