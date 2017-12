Dec 20 (Reuters) - Herman Miller Inc:

* HERMAN MILLER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q2 SALES $604.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $603.8 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46 TO $0.50

* SEES Q3 2018 SALES $565 MILLION TO $585 MILLION

* - NEW ORDERS IN Q2 OF $629.4 MILLION WERE 9.3% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR LEVEL

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: