March 18 (Reuters) - Herman Miller Inc:

* Q3 SALES ROSE 7.5 PERCENT TO $665.7 MILLION

* CANNOT DETERMINE PRECISE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON Q3 RESULTS

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF OUR CHINA FACILITY REDUCED INTERNATIONAL SALES BY ABOUT $6 MILLION IN Q3

* DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS CO IS NOT FOLLOWING TYPICAL PRACTICE OF ISSUING GUIDANCE FOR UPCOMING QUARTER