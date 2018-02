BRIEF-Herman Miller Says Brian Walker To Retire As CEO, Member Of Board By August 31, 2018

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Herman Miller Inc:

* HERMAN MILLER ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

* BRIAN C. WALKER PLANS TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY AUGUST 31, 2018

* WALKER WILL REMAIN IN THE ROLES UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF HIS SUCCESSOR

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS SALES GUIDANCE AND UPDATES EPS GUIDANCE FOR Q3 FISCAL 2018

* ON A GAAP BASIS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $0.38 AND $0.42 FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018

* EXCLUDING ITEMS, ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $0.48 AND $0.52 FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018

* BOARD ESTABLISHED CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, TO RETAIN EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO EVALUATE INTERNAL & EXTERNAL CANDIDATES

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49, REVENUE VIEW $573.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S