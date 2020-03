March 18 (Reuters) - Herman Miller Inc:

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* NOT ABLE TO REASONABLY ESTIMATE IMPACT OF OUTBREAK ON OUR BUSINESS OR FINANCIAL RESULTS IN NEAR-TERM

* QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7.5 PERCENT TO $665.7 MILLION

* NOT FOLLOWING OUR TYPICAL PRACTICE OF ISSUING GUIDANCE FOR UPCOMING QUARTER

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* HERMAN MILLER - CAN'T GAUGE EXACT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON Q3, TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF CHINA FACILITY REDUCED INTERNATIONAL SALES BY ABOUT $6 MILLION