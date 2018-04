April 12 (Reuters) - Hero Enterprise :

* MUNJALS, BURMANS PROPOSE TO INVEST 12.5 BILLION INDIAN RUPEES DIRECTLY INTO FORTIS HEALTHCARE

* IN OFFER LETTER TO BOARD OF FORTIS HEALTHCARE, SUNIL KANT MUNJAL AND BURMAN FAMILY PROPOSED TO INFUSE FUNDS

* OFFER TO FORTIS HEALTHCARE DOES NOT ENVISAGE ANY CHANGES IN THE CURRENT STRUCTURE, OPERATIONS AND ASSETS OF THE COMPANY Further company coverage: