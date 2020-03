March 30 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd:

* HERO GROUP PLEDGES 1 BILLION RUPEES TOWARDS COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

* OFFERS TO DEPLOY MODIFIED MOTORCYCLES AS TWO-WHEELER AMBULANCE IN RURAL AREAS

* TO DISTRIBUTE MASKS, SANITIZERS, GLOVES, MASKS & 100 VENTILATORS