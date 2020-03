March 2 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd:

* HERO MOTOCORP LTD - SELLS 498,242 UNITS OF TWOWHEELERS IN FEB 2020 VERSUS 617,215 UNITS IN FEB 2019

* HERO MOTOCORP LTD - COMPONENT MAKERS IN CHINA, HAVING RESTARTED PRODUCTION, ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO RESUME NORMAL SUPPLIES SOON

* HERO MOTOCORP SAYS MADE PROGRESS IN DEVELOPING ALTERNATE SOURCES FOR PROCURING COMPONENTS SINCE CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTED MANUFACTURING IN FEBRUARY