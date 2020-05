May 4 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd:

* COMMENCING OPERATIONS IN GRADED MANNER AT MANUFACTURING PLANTS IN GURUGRAM AND DHARUHERA, HARIDWAR AND GLOBAL PARTS CENTER AT NEEMRANA

* IN APRIL, THERE WERE NO VEHICLES MANUFACTURED AND DISPATCHED TO DEALERS

* MANUFACTURING PLANTS REOPEN FROM MAY 4, PRODUCTION AT THE FACILITIES WILL COMMENCE FROM WEDNESDAY Source text: bit.ly/35rt0rX Further company coverage: