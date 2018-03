BRIEF-Heron Announces Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trials Of HTX-011 In Bunionectomy And Hernia Repair

March 19 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc:

* HERON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF HTX-011 IN BUNIONECTOMY AND HERNIA REPAIR

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: