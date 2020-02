Feb 19 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc:

* HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA EXTENSION OF REVIEW PERIOD FOR NDA FOR HTX-011 FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF POSTOPERATIVE PAIN

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - UPDATED PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE IS JUNE 26, 2020 FOR HTX-011

* HERON THERAPEUTICS - CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SITE FOR HTX-011 REINSPECTED BY FDA WITH NO OBSERVATIONS ISSUED AND A RECOMMENDATION FOR APPROVAL RECEIVED