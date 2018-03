March 28 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc:

* HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN AN UNDERWRITTEN REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING