BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics Announces QTRLY Loss Per Share $0.65

March 2 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc:

* HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT CORPORATE UPDATES

* QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES WERE $35.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $28.8 MILLION FOR SAME PERIODS IN 2018

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* HERON THERAPEUTICS- EXPECTS THAT ITS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO 2022

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.56 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $31.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HERON THERAPEUTICS- EXPECTS 2020 NET PRODUCT SALES FOR CINV FRANCHISE OF $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION & CINV FRANCHISE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2021 & BEYOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: