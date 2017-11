Nov 9 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc

* Announces U.S. FDA approval of Cinvanti™ (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (cinv)

* U.S. Commercial launch of Cinvanti is planned for January 2018​

* Remain on-track with htx-011 which we expect to file for FDA review in 2018​