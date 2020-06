BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics Says Primary And Key Secondary Endpoints In Study 209 Achieved

June 4 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc:

* HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF RESULTS FROM STUDY 209, A PHASE 2B STUDY OF HTX-011 IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN STUDY 209 WERE ACHIEVED

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - HTX-011 DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN PAIN INTENSITY FOLLOWING SURGERY IN STUDY 209

* HERON THERAPEUTICS INC - HTX-011 WAS WELL TOLERATED IN STUDY 209, WITH A SAFETY PROFILE COMPARABLE TO PLACEBO AND BUPIVACAINE SOLUTION