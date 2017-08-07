FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Heroux Devtek reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Heroux Devtek reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc

* Heroux Devtek reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

* Q1 sales C$86.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$95.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heroux Devtek Inc - ‍continue to expect a low single-digit sales decrease for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018​

* Heroux Devtek Inc - ‍expect our fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA margin to remain stable as compared to fiscal 2017​

* Heroux Devtek Inc quarter-end ‍backlog of $451 million, up from $405 million three months ago​

* Heroux Devtek Inc - “‍new U.S. Administration indicated its intention to increase funding, which could be positive for certain programs​”

* Heroux Devtek Inc qtrly ‍ adjusted share $0.11​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.