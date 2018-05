May 16 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc:

* HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION

* HEROUX DEVTEK INC - UNDER DEAL TERMS, CO WILL PERFORM AS-NEEDED REMANUFACTURING OF LANDING GEAR ASSEMBLIES OF KC-135 AIRCRAFT

* HEROUX DEVTEK - UNDER DEAL TERMS, CO WILL MANUFACTURE SPARE PARTS FOR C-130, KC-135 AIRCRAFT, OTHER LANDING GEAR COMPONENTS