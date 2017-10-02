FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek to buy Cesa in a $205 mln deal
October 2, 2017 / 11:11 AM

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek to buy Cesa in a $205 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc:

* Heroux-Devtek announces agreement to acquire cesa, a leading european manufacturer of landing gear, actuation and hydraulic systems

* Heroux Devtek Inc - deal for ‍approximately $205 million​

* Heroux Devtek - deal to be financed through $50 million seven-year unsecured subordinated term loan, assumption of debt amounting to about EUR29 million​

* Heroux Devtek - deal to also be financed through increase of co’s existing revolving credit facility to $250 million and available cash balance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

