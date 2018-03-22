FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 8:37 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-HEROZ announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - HEROZ Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 20, 2018, under the symbol “4382”

* The company will offer a total of 172,200 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 3,640 yen per share with total offering amount will be 626.8 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, MONEX Inc and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd included 11 securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Tybv89

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

