Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust:

* HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE REFINANCING OF SEVEN NEW YORK CITY HOTELS OWNED IN A JOINT VENTURE WITH CINDAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST - JV ENTERED INTO NEW $300 MILLION MORTGAGE LOAN, $85 MILLION OF MEZZANINE FINANCING