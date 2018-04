BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust Reports Q1 Adj FFO Per Share $0.06

April 24 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.06

* AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND OP UNIT IN Q1 2018 WAS $0.06

* REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM AT COMPANY’S 37 COMPARABLE HOTELS INCREASED 0.2% TO $154.94 IN Q1 2018

* EXCLUDING ITEMS, COMPARABLE REVPAR GREW 11.5% TO $173.82 DURING Q1

* FOR Q2 2018 SEES ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.70 -$0.74

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.96 TO $2.14

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $-0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 NET INCOME PER SHARE FROM LOSS OF $0.02 TO PROFIT OF $0.02

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE FROM LOSS OF $0.56 TO LOSS OF $0.36

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE PROPERTY REVPAR GROWTH UP 1.5 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: