May 3 (Reuters) - Hershey Co:

* THE HERSHEY COMPANY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021 AND NOTES DUE 2023

* HERSHEY CO - TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL