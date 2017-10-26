FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hershey in China expects to breakeven or have better operating results for 2017
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 1:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Hershey in China expects to breakeven or have better operating results for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co

* On conf call- working on plans to improve performance of non-core candy brands‍​

* On conf call- year-to-date U.S. E-Commerce sales up about 40 percent

* On conf call- in China, small format stores continue to show growth, outpacing performance in hypermarkets

* China strategy to focus on Hershey brand’s messaging, continued e-commerce penetration and smaller store format expansion

* In China, expect to breakeven or have better operating results for this year

* We’ve had an active SKU rationalization program where we are eliminating merchandising SKUs, many smaller things Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.