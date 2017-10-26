BRIEF-Hershey reports Q3 earnings per share $1.28

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co:
* Hershey announces third-quarter results; updates outlook for 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $1.28
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.33
* Q3 sales $2.033 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.01 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.54 to $3.68 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-year net sales expected to increase about 1.25%
* Hershey company’s board of directors approved a new $100 million stock repurchase authorization
* For full year 2017, expect adjusted gross margin to increase about 25 basis points
* Continues to expect full year 2017 increase in adjusted earnings per share-diluted to be around high end of its outlook of $4.72 to $4.81
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.82, revenue view $7.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly china net sales were about same as year ago period