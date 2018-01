Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hershey Co:

* HERSHEY SAYS ON JAN 8, CO ENTERED INTO 364 DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* HERSHEY - PURSUANT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT CO MAY BORROW UP TO $1,500 MILLION ON UNSECURED, REVOLVING BASIS Source: (bit.ly/2qL1LrA) Further company coverage: