March 25 (Reuters) - Hershey Co:

* HERSHEY CO - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE WORLD STORES IN HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA, NEW YORK CITY & LAS VEGAS

* HERSHEY CO - NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE FOR CO TO REASONABLY ESTIMATE IMPACT COVID-19 MAY HAVE ON FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* HERSHEY CO - WORKING CLOSELY WITH THIRD-PARTY SUPPLIERS TO DEVELOP CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR POTENTIAL SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS