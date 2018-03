March 13 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* HERTZ ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH EUROWINGS

* HERTZ EUROPE LIMITED SAYS HERTZ AND THRIFTY RENTALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE TO EUROWINGS’ CUSTOMERS FROM EUROWINGS.COM WEBSITE​

