May 26 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ADOPTED AMENDED AND RESTATED SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SENIOR EXECUTIVES - SEC FILING

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS-AMENDED SEVERANCE PLAN PROVIDES SENIOR EXECUTIVES WITH SEVERANCE BENEFITS UPON CERTAIN QUALIFYING TERMINATIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS - ON MAY 19, CO ENTERED INTO KEY EMPLOYEE RETENTION LETTER AGREEMENTS WITH ABOUT 340 EMPLOYEES