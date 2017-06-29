FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Hertz says exercised right to reduce amount of available commitments under senior secured revolving credit facility
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hertz says exercised right to reduce amount of available commitments under senior secured revolving credit facility

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz global holdings - hertz corp took steps to utilize portion of proceeds from issuance of 7.625% senior second priority secured notes due 2022

* Hertz global -unit funded about $255 million of proceeds to pay principal, applicable premium in connection with redemption of 4.25% senior notes due 2018​

* Hertz global holdings inc - exercised right to reduce amount of available commitments under senior secured revolving credit facility by $150 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2spWlxK) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.