BRIEF-Heska Corp Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.70

May 7 (Reuters) - Heska Corp:

* EXPECTS 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $175 MILLION - $185 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q1 REVENUE $30.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $32.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.25 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* BECAUSE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES, ON-SITE INSTALLATIONS OF POC LAB AND IMAGING EQUIPMENT WILL EXPERIENCE INTERMITTENT DELAYS

* ON-SITE INSTALLATIONS OF EQUIPMENT WERE IMPACTED IN MARCH

* ANTICIPATE IMPACT TO ON-SITE INSTALLATIONS AND CAPITAL EQUIPMENT EXPENDITURES TO CONTINUE FOR AT LEAST REMAINDER OF 2020

* SUPPLY CHAIN HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* DO NOT EXPECT MATERIAL CHANGES TO CURRENT SUPPLY AVAILABILITY TRENDS OVER REMAINING MONTHS OF 2020

* REVISED COMPANY’S CONSOLIDATED 2020 OUTLOOK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: