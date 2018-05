BRIEF-Heska Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.28

May 4 (Reuters) - Heska Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $32.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $32.3 MILLION

* RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 8%

* CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION FOR WHOLE HESKA BUSINESS IN 2018

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $140.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VETERINARY MARKET INDICATORS CONTINUE TO POINT TOWARDS BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN 2018

* AT MARCH 31, 2018, HESKA HAD $12.1 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, COMPARED TO $9.7 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: