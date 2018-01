Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hess Corp:

* HESS ANNOUNCES 2018 E&P CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY BUDGET

* HESS CORP - ANNOUNCED ITS 2018 E&P CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY BUDGET WILL BE $2.1 BILLION, SAME AS 2017

* HESS CORP - $1,170 MILLION OF THE 2018 $2.1 BILLION E&P CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY BUDGET IS ALLOCATED FOR PRODUCTION

* HESS CORP - $555 MILLION OF THE 2018 $2.1 BILLION E&P CAPTIAL AND EXPLORATORY BUDGET IS ALLOCATED FOR OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENTS