Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hess Corp:

* HESS CORPORATION CALLS OUTSTANDING NOTES DUE IN 2019 FOR REDEMPTION

* HESS CORP - ‍IT WILL REDEEM ALL OF ITS 8.125% NOTES DUE FEB. 15, 2019 , OF WHICH $349.6 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT IS OUTSTANDING AS OF JAN. 16, 2018​

* HESS CORP - ‍HESS INTENDS TO USE CASH ON HAND TO FUND REDEMPTION OF NOTES​

* HESS CORP - ‍NOTES WILL BE REDEEMED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018​