Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hess Corp:

* HESS CORP - ON DEC 1 CO,CERTAIN UNITS AMENDED & RESTATED EXISTING 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JANUARY 21, 2015 - SEC FILING

* HESS SAYS AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UP TO $4 BILLION UNTIL JAN 21, 2020, EXTENDS UPTO $3.7 BILLION OF COMMITMENTS FOR 1-YEAR PERIOD UNTIL JAN 21, 2021