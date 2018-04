BRIEF-Hess Expects Guyana Project To Be Cash Flow Positive By 2022

April 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020

* CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022

* CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023

* SAYS STILL EXPECTS 2018 COMPANY-WIDE PRODUCTION OF 245,000 TO 255,000 BPD

* SAYS EXPECTS Q2 BAKKEN PRODUCTION OF 115,000 BPD

* SAYS EXPECTS Q2 U.S. GULF OF MEXICO PRODUCTION OF 45,000 TO 50,000 BPD

* SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING,’ DECLINES TO SAY MORE

* DECLINES TO DIRECTLY COMMENT ON REPORTS TOTAL - MARATHON OIL DEAL FOR LIBYA STAKE IS IMPERILED, SAYS GENERALLY ‘WE’RE ALWAYS LOOKING TO HIGH-GRADE AND OPTIMIZE OUR PORTFOLIO’

* SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION

* SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

* SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS

* CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)