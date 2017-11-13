BRIEF-Hess issues statement on impact from incident at Shell Enchilada platform in Gulf of Mexico

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hess Corp
* Hess issues statement on impact from incident at shell enchilada platform in gulf of Mexico
* Hess Corp - Hess production is shut in at its Baldpate, Conger and Penn State fields
* Hess Corp - all production coming into garden banks gas pipeline system also remains shut in until further notice
* Hess Corp - production is also shut in at Shell-operated Llano field
* Hess Corp - released statement about impact on its operations resulting from fire at Shell Enchilada platform in Gulf of Mexico
* Hess Corp - Hess production at Baldpate, Conger, Llano and Penn State fields is approximately 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: