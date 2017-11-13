FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hess issues statement on impact from incident at Shell Enchilada platform in Gulf of Mexico
November 13, 2017 / 12:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Hess issues statement on impact from incident at Shell Enchilada platform in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Hess issues statement on impact from incident at shell enchilada platform in gulf of Mexico

* Hess Corp - ‍Hess production is shut in at its Baldpate, Conger and Penn State fields​

* Hess Corp - ‍all production coming into garden banks gas pipeline system also remains shut in until further notice​

* Hess Corp - ‍production is also shut in at Shell-operated Llano field​

* Hess Corp - ‍released statement about impact on its operations resulting from fire at Shell Enchilada platform in Gulf of Mexico​

* Hess Corp - ‍Hess production at Baldpate, Conger, Llano and Penn State​ fields is approximately 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

