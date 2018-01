Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hess Midstream Partners Lp:

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ‍BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3218 PER COMMON UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - NEW ‍DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS A 3.6% QUARTERLY INCREASE COMPARED TO PARTNERSHIP‘S PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: