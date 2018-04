April 25 (Reuters) - Hess Midstream Partners LP:

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP REPORTS ESTIMATED RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $157 MILLION VERSUS $130.3 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: