BRIEF-Hess Reports Q1 Adjusted Loss Per Share Of $0.27

April 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp:

* HESS REPORTS ESTIMATED RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.38

* INCREASED OUR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0 BILLION TO A TOTAL OF $1.5 BILLION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY YEAR-END

* QTRLY NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 233,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY EXCLUDING LIBYA

* QTRLY NET PRODUCTION FROM BAKKEN UP 12 PERCENT TO 111,000 BOEPD FROM 99,000 BOEPD IN THE YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* QTRLY NET PRODUCTION FROM GULF OF MEXICO 41,000 BOEPD VERSUS 66,000 BOEPD IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MILLION VERSUS $1,275 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.49, REVENUE VIEW $1.17 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MILLION IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

Q1 2018 RESULTS INCLUDED NET AFTER-TAX SEVERANCE CHARGE OF $37 MILLION RELATED TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED COST REDUCTION PROGRAM