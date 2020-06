June 26 (Reuters) - Hester Biosciences Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 27.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 131.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET SALES 436.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 497.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* HESTER BIOSCIENCES - RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 6.60 RUPEES/SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019-20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: