March 25 (Reuters) - Hevol Services Group Co Ltd:

* TOTAL REVENUE OF GROUP FOR YEAR INCREASED BY 10.6% TO ABOUT RMB248.3 MILLION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY LEAD TO INCREASE OF COSTS INCURRED BY ADDITIONAL HYGIENE & EPIDEMIC PREVENTION MEASURES

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB13.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB16.9 MILLION

* COVID OUTBREAK MAY LEAD TO DECREASE OF REVENUE FROM COMMUNITY VALUE-ADDED SERVICES