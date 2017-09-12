BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise company announces pricing of senior notes

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Announced pricing of $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.100% notes due 2019

* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to fund repayment of $750 million outstanding principal amount of its 2.450% notes due 2017

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund repayment of $350 million outstanding principal amount of floating rate notes due 2017