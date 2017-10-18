FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise says sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise says sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co -

* Hewlett Packard enterprise announces FY18 outlook

* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Sees FY 2018 gaap earnings per share about $0.43 to $0.53

* ‍Board approves dividend increase of 15% to $0.075 per share​

* ‍Board increases share repurchase authorization by $5 billion​

* Commmits to returning $2.5 billion to shareholders in fy18, including $2 billion in share repurchases​

* Sees fy 2018 ‍free cash flow to be approximately $1 billion​

* ‍HPE next program will over next three years drive gross cost savings of $1.5 billion​

* ‍Non-gaap diluted eps is expected to be approximately $1.00 in fy 2017​

* ‍Net cost savings will be approximately $800 million on a run rate basis exiting fiscal year 2020​

* ‍Company expects modest revenue growth when adjusted for sales to tier-1 service providersin fy 2018​

* ‍President neri gave additional detail on initiative called hpe next

* ‍In fy18, co will have $200 million of legacy restructuring and separation payments​

* ‍In fy18, co will have ‍$300 million of payments for tax settlements, and $600 million of funding for hpe next​

* Hewlett packard enterprise co-‍through hpe next, co to simplify organizational structure, redesign business processes, prioritize investments in growth areas

* ‍Through HPE next company will also right-size its end-to-end cost structure​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.