BRIEF-Hexagon Sees FY Investment Of 90-110 Mln Euros Relating To New Facilities

May 4 (Reuters) - HEXAGON AB:

* HEXAGON CEO SAYS FOR PPM OIL AND GAS MARKET CAPEX SEEMS TO BE IMPROVING SLIGHTLY, BUT PENETRATED OTHER SEGMENTS AND EXPECTS GOOD WINS FROM THERE - ANALYST CALL

* INVESTMENTS OF 90-110 MEUR RELATED TO NEW FACILITIES EXPECTED FOR 2018 AND TOTAL INVESTMENTS IN TANGIBLE ASSETS OF ABOUT 145-165 MEUR - PRESENTATION

* HEXAGON CEO SAYS PROBABLY GOING TO SEE ORGANIC GROWTH THIS YEAR ABOVE LONG-TERM ORGANIC GROWTH TARGET OF 5 PERCENT - ANALYST CALL