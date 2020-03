BRIEF-Hexaom FY Net Result Down At 18.5 Million Euros

March 16 (Reuters) - Hexaom SA:

* FY OPERATIONAL RESULT EUR 27.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES GROWTH OF 4.7%

* AIMS FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRODUCTION IN 2020

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 841.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 804.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.10 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN THIS TROUBLED PERIOD, HEXAOM GROUP HAS MANY ADVANTAGES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WILL NOTABLY BE ABLE TO RELY ON ITS VERY SOUND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE, WIDELY VARIABLE COST STRUCTURE AND AN ABILITY TO ADAPT AND TO REBOUND QUICKLY, ALREADY PROVEN IN A REPUTEDLY CYCLICAL MARKET

* GROUP SHOULD CARRY OUT PRODUCTION OF ABOUT EUR 1 BILLION AND IMPROVE OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY DUE TO NON-REITERATION OF EXCEPTIONAL ELEMENTS KNOWN IN 2019

* AT 31 DEC 2019, CASH POSITION OF EUR 130.3 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP HAS DRAWN UP A BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN AND HAS TAKEN THE MEASURES NECESSARY TO LIMIT THE IMPACT ON ITS ACTIVITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)