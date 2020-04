April 29 (Reuters) - Hexatronic Group AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 437.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 421.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITA SEK 22.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 21.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT SEK 15.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 14.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, CO HAS HAD A CERTAIN NEGATIVE IMPACT DURING Q1 2020 AND ASSESS A CONTINUED SLIGHTLY LOWER ACTIVITY FOR Q2