April 29 (Reuters) - Hexaware Technologies Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 1.75 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.38 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 15.42 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 12.64 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SUSPENDS GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER FOR FY20