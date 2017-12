Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hexcel Corp:

* HEXCEL TO ACQUIRE OXFORD PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE BUSINESS

* HEXCEL - ‍ ASSET ACQUISITION TO INCLUDE EQUIPMENT, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RELATED TO A&D BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN SOUTH WINDSOR

* HEXCEL CORP - OTHER BUSINESSES OF OXFORD PERFORMANCE MATERIALSARE NOT INCLUDED IN ACQUISITION