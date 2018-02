Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hexindai Inc:

* HEXINDAI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 575.9 PERCENT TO $43.3 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $27 MILLION TO $29 MILLION

* SEES Q4 ADJUSTED NET INCOME WILL BE IN RANGE OF $13.0 MILLION TO $15.0 MILLION

* SEES Q4 TOTAL LOANS FACILITATED WILL BE IN RANGE OF $370.0 MILLION TO $390.0 MILLION